Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered
Rediscover the breathtaking world of Windstorm. Delve into the fascinating story of Mika, a girl known as a horse whisperer, as she befriends the majestic black stallion called Windstorm – with fully updated graphics and a new photo mode!
Aesir Interactive
PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Digital June 19, 2024 by Mindscape
Experience a heartfelt adventure anew - stunning graphics and enhanced gameplay in the beloved classic remastered edition
Experience an enhanced version of Mika's adventure with Windstorm, showcasing stunning Unreal Engine 5 graphics on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.
