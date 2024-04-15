  • Log In | Sign Up

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered

Rediscover the breathtaking world of Windstorm. Delve into the fascinating story of Mika, a girl known as a horse whisperer, as she befriends the majestic black stallion called Windstorm – with fully updated graphics and a new photo mode!

Updates

17 Jul, 2024
Windstorm Remastered now available

Experience a heartfelt adventure anew - stunning graphics and enhanced gameplay in the beloved classic remastered edition
16 Apr, 2024
Windstorm Remastered: A galloping return to Kaltenbach
Experience an enhanced version of Mika's adventure with Windstorm, showcasing stunning Unreal Engine 5 graphics on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered by Aesir Interactive - Adventure Game

Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Aesir Interactive. Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship - Remastered.
