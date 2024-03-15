  • Log In | Sign Up

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a fast-paced stealth platformer game where you become Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race. Harness mystical shadow powers, high-tech gadgets and avoid or kill to uncover the truth about your past and the key to saving a dying, morally grey universe.

Updates

27 Mar, 2024
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - Stepping into Shadows
Dive into the shadowy world of Ereban: Shadow Legacy, a revolutionary stealth adventure game where the shadows are your allies.
16 Mar, 2024
Ereban: Shadow Legacy - A new stealth era begins
Baby Robot Games introduces a fresh mechanic in stealth gaming with its debut title Ereban: Shadow Legacy, launching on April 10.

Walkthrough for Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Stuck in Ereban: Shadow Legacy, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Ereban: Shadow Legacy and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Baby Robot Games

Game Information

Platform PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style -
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Ereban: Shadow Legacy by Baby Robot Games - Adventure Game

