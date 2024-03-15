Ereban: Shadow Legacy
Ereban: Shadow Legacy is a fast-paced stealth platformer game where you become Ayana, the last descendant of a forgotten race. Harness mystical shadow powers, high-tech gadgets and avoid or kill to uncover the truth about your past and the key to saving a dying, morally grey universe.
Developer:
Baby Robot Games
Platforms:
PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
- Digital April 10, 2024 by Baby Robot Games
Ereban: Shadow Legacy
is available at:
Updates
Dive into the shadowy world of Ereban: Shadow Legacy, a revolutionary stealth adventure game where the shadows are your allies.
Baby Robot Games introduces a fresh mechanic in stealth gaming with its debut title Ereban: Shadow Legacy, launching on April 10.
Game Information