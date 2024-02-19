  • Log In | Sign Up

William and Sly

A cozy open-world 3D adventure based on the popular ‘William and Sly’ Flash games. Explore a wild mountain landscape as a fox in search of mushrooms and untangle the magical machinations of a dark enchantress. Features fifteen new songs and over ten hours of gameplay!

William and Sly can be wishlisted at:

Updates

19 Feb, 2024
William and Sly: A cunning new adventure awaits
Join the whimsical world of foxes in this immersive 3D open-world game, promising over 10 hours of exploration and enchantment.

Walkthrough for William and Sly

Stuck in William and Sly, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for William and Sly and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for William and Sly


Transparent PNG

William and Sly - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

William and Sly - trailer

Adventure Games by Lucas Paakh

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style -
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

William and Sly by Lucas Paakh - Adventure Game

William and Sly is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Lucas Paakh.
