The Order of the Snake Scale (2024) - Game details
The Order of the Snake Scale

Inspired by Lovecraft, a psychological survival horror game set in a dystopian, alternative universe. Discover the mystery of the woman’s death and learn the dark secrets of the Happy Rock. Are you ready?

Updates

21 Feb, 2024
Unraveling The Order of The Snake Scale a Lovecraftian horror
Dive into Paweł Geremek's unique blend of political fiction, Lovecraftian horror, and old-school gameplay mechanics, releasing March 13, 2024.

Walkthrough for The Order of the Snake Scale

Stuck in The Order of the Snake Scale, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Order of the Snake Scale and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for The Order of the Snake Scale


Transparent PNG

The Order of the Snake Scale - trailer

What our readers think of The Order of the Snake Scale

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Order of the Snake Scale yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Horror, Mystery
Theme Noir, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

