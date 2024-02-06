  • Log In | Sign Up

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft

Play the original three Tomb Raider adventures with all expansions and secret levels in this definitive collection.


Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Horror
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft by Aspyr - Adventure Game

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Aspyr. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.
