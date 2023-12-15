  • Log In | Sign Up

Monologue: Winter melancholy (2023)
Monologue: Winter melancholy

In this short but profound story, you will discover that the New Year is not only fun, but also a time for self-reflection. Immerse yourself in an emotional journey that will leave you thoughtful and perhaps with a new perspective on the meaning of this holiday.


Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Monologue: Winter melancholy by ProjectKukuevo

Monologue: Winter melancholy is an adventure game, released in 2023 by ProjectKukuevo. Monologue: Winter melancholy has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Monologue: Winter melancholy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Monologue: Winter melancholy.
