Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life

A uniquely beautiful game with third-person exploration and puzzles that tells the story of a man’s life from birth. You control a dragon who is an analogy of this man in the story. A true reflection on life.


Screenshots and Trailers for Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life


Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life - trailer 2

Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life - trailer

Adventure Games by Beni Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control -
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure, Indie
Theme Atmospheric, Emotional
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life by Beni Games - Adventure Game

Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Beni Games. Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life has a style and uses a control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Dragon Bobby - The Story of a Life.
