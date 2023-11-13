Soul Tolerance: Prologue
In a world where artificial intelligence is all that remains, be a robo-detective, and investigate a mind-bending case. Explore a futuristic Japan brought to life in detailed voxel art, and uncover a philosophical lore through tons of characters. Become AI and dive into the mystery of consciousness.
Developer:
Chaosmonger Studio
Platforms:
Linux, Mac, PC
Digital December 11, 2023
is available at:
Chaosmonger Studio reveals release date for a unique, narrative-driven adventure game that explores the moral implications of AI.
