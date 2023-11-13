  • Log In | Sign Up

Soul Tolerance: Prologue

In a world where artificial intelligence is all that remains, be a robo-detective, and investigate a mind-bending case. Explore a futuristic Japan brought to life in detailed voxel art, and uncover a philosophical lore through tons of characters. Become AI and dive into the mystery of consciousness.

Updates

13 Nov, 2023
Soul Tolerance: Unraveling AI Mysteries in Post-Apocalyptic World
Chaosmonger Studio reveals release date for a unique, narrative-driven adventure game that explores the moral implications of AI.

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Cyberpunk, Noir
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Soul Tolerance: Prologue by Chaosmonger Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Soul Tolerance: Prologue is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Chaosmonger Studio. Soul Tolerance: Prologue has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Soul Tolerance: Prologue, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Soul Tolerance: Prologue.
