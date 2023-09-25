SPIDER MALL!
A night of urban exploration goes wrong for Explorer X as he finds himself trapped in an abandoned shopping mall facing off against security guards and a giant hungry spider. You make the choices in this live action bodycam FMV game. Escape the mall or die trying!
Arachnophobic Terror Unleashed in Abandoned Mall: Navigate a Choice-Based Survival Adventure in an Atmosphere Laden with 80's Nostalgia
Experience arachnophobic fright as you navigate an abandoned mall in this FMV game with an 80's twist.
