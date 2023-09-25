  • Log In | Sign Up

SPIDER MALL!

A night of urban exploration goes wrong for Explorer X as he finds himself trapped in an abandoned shopping mall facing off against security guards and a giant hungry spider. You make the choices in this live action bodycam FMV game. Escape the mall or die trying!

7 Oct, 2023
Spider Mall: Survival of the Fastest

Arachnophobic Terror Unleashed in Abandoned Mall: Navigate a Choice-Based Survival Adventure in an Atmosphere Laden with 80's Nostalgia
12 Dec, 2023
Spider Mall: A Web of Terror in Survival Horror Gaming
Experience arachnophobic fright as you navigate an abandoned mall in this FMV game with an 80's twist.

Walkthrough for SPIDER MALL!

Stuck in SPIDER MALL!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for SPIDER MALL! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

SPIDER MALL! is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Ghost Dog Films. SPIDER MALL! has a Live Action style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of SPIDER MALL!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for SPIDER MALL!.
