Dark Nights with Poe and Munro

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro - Cover art

In this prequel spin-off set just before The Shapeshifting Detective, actors Klemens Koehring and Leah Cunard reprise their roles as late night radio hosts John ‘Poe’ Pope and Ellis Munro. Guide Poe and Munro through six episodes of supernatural strangeness and sizzling on-screen chemistry in the small town of August!

Updates

19 May, 2020
Dark Nights with Poe and Munro descends on Steam

FMV adventure with branching narrative and supernatural themes from D'Avekki Studios available now for Windows and Mac.
1 May, 2020
First trailer, launch date being broadcast for Dark Nights with Poe and Munro

Supernatural FMV thriller from the creators of The Shapeshifting Detective coming to Windows and Mac on May 19th.
18 Jun, 2019
Conduct your own interactive interview with Dark Nights’ Poe and Munro

Player-controlled branching questions to game's stars reveals more about D'Avekki Studios' upcoming FMV mystery.
17 May, 2019
First details illuminate Dark Nights with Poe and Munro (and a future game)
Anthology prequel spin-off of The Shapeshifting Detective coming later this year to PC and consoles.

Walkthrough for Dark Nights with Poe and Munro

Stuck in Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Dark Nights with Poe and Munro and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro trailer

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

