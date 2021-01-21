I Saw Black Clouds
Developer:
Ghost Dog Films
Related Links
Official website
Platforms:
Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital March 31, 2021 by Wales interactive
After the unexpected death of a close friend, Kristina returns to her hometown looking for answers, only to unearth a string of dark secrets. The truth turns out to be far more harrowing than she could have imagined…
Updates
16 Mar, 2021Pre-launch extended trailer rolls in for I Saw Black Clouds
Interactive live-action thriller coming to Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on March 30th.
22 Jan, 2021I Saw Black Clouds forecast for release later this quarter
Interactive live-action psychological thriller unveiled for Windows, Mac and consoles.
Walkthrough for I Saw Black CloudsStuck in I Saw Black Clouds, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for I Saw Black Clouds and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Screenshots for I Saw Black Clouds » View all screenshots (12)
Videos for I Saw Black Clouds » View all videos
What our readers think of I Saw Black Clouds
There haven't been any reader that reviewed I Saw Black Clouds yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Game Information