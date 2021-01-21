  • Log In | Sign Up

I Saw Black Clouds

I Saw Black Clouds - Cover art

After the unexpected death of a close friend, Kristina returns to her hometown looking for answers, only to unearth a string of dark secrets. The truth turns out to be far more harrowing than she could have imagined…

Updates

16 Mar, 2021
Pre-launch extended trailer rolls in for I Saw Black Clouds

Interactive live-action thriller coming to Windows, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on March 30th.
22 Jan, 2021
I Saw Black Clouds forecast for release later this quarter
Interactive live-action psychological thriller unveiled for Windows, Mac and consoles.

I Saw Black Clouds extended trailer

I Saw Black Clouds teaser

I Saw Black Clouds teaser

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective -
Control Gamepad
Gameplay -
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

