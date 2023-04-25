  • Log In | Sign Up

Strayed Lights

Explore a dark and oneiric world of rampant nature and corrupted cities. Embody a tiny being of light on its path towards awakening. Fight your inner demons and restore your balance.

Updates

2 May, 2023
Strayed Lights: A Journey of Self-Discovery
Embark on a unique action-adventure game, with color-coordinated combat mechanics, stunning visuals, and an immersive soundtrack.

Walkthrough for Strayed Lights

Stuck in Strayed Lights, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Strayed Lights and wonder no more!

Screenshots and Trailers for Strayed Lights


Strayed Lights - trailer 2

Strayed Lights - trailer

What our readers think of Strayed Lights

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Strayed Lights yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Embers

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Strayed Lights by Embers - Adventure Game

