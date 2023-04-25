Strayed Lights
Explore a dark and oneiric world of rampant nature and corrupted cities. Embody a tiny being of light on its path towards awakening. Fight your inner demons and restore your balance.
Developer:
Embers
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital April 25, 2023 by Embers
Updates
2 May, 2023Strayed Lights: A Journey of Self-Discovery
Embark on a unique action-adventure game, with color-coordinated combat mechanics, stunning visuals, and an immersive soundtrack.
Game Information