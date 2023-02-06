1000xRESIST
Delve into a hyper-cinematic adventure. You are a CLONE. You live at the world’s end. You worship the last surviving human: the ALLMOTHER. When a dangerous rumour shatters your faith, you phase through time and memory—to expose a 1000-year-old lie. Relive. Reclaim. RESIST.
sunset visitor 斜陽過客
PC, Switch
- Digital May 09, 2024 by Fellow Traveller
Discover a world beyond the Garden in 1000xRESIST, an emotionally complex narrative adventure game. Play as the Watcher, reliving the memories of the Allmother and upholding her glory.
