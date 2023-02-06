  • Log In | Sign Up

1000xRESIST

Delve into a hyper-cinematic adventure. You are a CLONE. You live at the world’s end. You worship the last surviving human: the ALLMOTHER. When a dangerous rumour shatters your faith, you phase through time and memory—to expose a 1000-year-old lie. Relive. Reclaim. RESIST.

Updates

12 Jun, 2023
1000xRESIST: Navigating Through Time in a Post-Human World

Discover Hidden Truths: A Cinematic Journey into a Millennial Deception
9 Feb, 2023
Uncover the 1000-Year-Old Lie

Discover a world beyond the Garden in 1000xRESIST, an emotionally complex narrative adventure game. Play as the Watcher, reliving the memories of the Allmother and upholding her glory.

Walkthrough for 1000xRESIST

Stuck in 1000xRESIST, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for 1000xRESIST and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by sunset visitor 斜陽過客

Game Information

Platform PC, Switch
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

1000xRESIST is an adventure game, released in 2024 by sunset visitor 斜陽過客. 1000xRESIST has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of 1000xRESIST, at this time the community has not provided a rating for 1000xRESIST.
