TObOR (2023) - Game details
TObOR

A gloomy spy simulator where your mission is to select a subject to watch and follow through a surveillance camera. Gather hints and witness key moments of tragedy to unveil the truth. Beware of the choices you make, as consequences will follow.

TObOR  (2023)

TObOR Box Cover

Cogoo

Updates

26 Nov, 2022
A gloomy spy simulator

In a world where technology has taken over, one company reigns supreme. RA Corporation has developed the most innovative CCTV technology, which has given them an edge over their competition.
9 Nov, 2023
TOBOR: Unleashing the Spy Within You
Step into the metallic shoes of Tobor in Cogoo's latest surveillance simulation game, and unravel the mysteries of Undercroft.

Transparent PNG

TOBOR - trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

