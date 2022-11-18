  • Log In | Sign Up

TELEFORUM

Walter Martins is not among us anymore. What happened was broadcast live… so why can’t anyone agree on what happened exactly? Investigate Walter’s mysterious last show. Interview his wife. Inspect his apartment. Find out the truth. Watch ######. Es###e?

Updates

25 Oct, 2023
TELEFORUM Now Live & Playable

Unexpected Catalyst for Virtual Communities: Navigate Through Multiple Topics in Innovative Online Discussion Game
28 Nov, 2022
Walter Martins’ Mysterious Last Show: What Really Happened

It's been years since the death of Walter Martins, but his widow still lives in his old apartment. Comunitv, a local TV station, sends a reporter and a cameraman to interview her. 

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism, Live Action
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

TELEFORUM by Monumental Collab - A Point and Click Adventure Game

TELEFORUM is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Monumental Collab. TELEFORUM has a Illustrated realism, Live Action style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme.
