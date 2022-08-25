  • Log In | Sign Up

Atomic Escape

Uncover a profound secret conspiracy solving puzzles and cracking codes to access the confidential files from a secret space travel project in this first person point and click adventure game set in a beautiful mid century atomic age ranch.

Updates

30 Jun, 2024
Atomic Escape: Demo now available

Uncover a profound secret conspiracy, solving puzzles and cracking codes to access the confidential files from a secret space travel project.
9 Sep, 2022
Atomic Escape: A game of espionage and intrigue

Solve puzzles and crack codes to uncover a profound secret conspiracy in this first person point and click adventure game.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Adventure
Theme Atmospheric
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Atomic Escape by MediaCity Games - A Point and Click Adventure Game

Atomic Escape is an adventure game, released in 2024 by MediaCity Games. Atomic Escape has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Atomic Escape, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Atomic Escape.
