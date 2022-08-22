  • Log In | Sign Up

Alone in the Dark

Return to Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90’s cult classic horror game.

Related Articles

TerrorBytes interview Article

An interview with Richard Moss interview

Noteworthy author and documentary producer Richard Moss delves into both the history and the future progress of horror-themed games.

Read interview Feb 22, 2024

Updates

28 Aug, 2022
Alone in the Dark returns to the Derceto Manor

Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic in this reimagination of the classic survival horror game.
2 Mar, 2024
Alone in the Dark: Derceto Manor unleashes new horrors
THQ Nordic's chilling revival of the 90s cult classic, Alone in the Dark, promises a deep dive into psychological horror.
15 Feb, 2024
TerrorBytes: Diving deep into Horror gaming’s history
Join Richard Moss in this upcoming docuseries as he interviews over 40 gaming icons, unraveling the chilling evolution of the horror gaming genre.
2 Feb, 2024
Alone in the Dark: unleashing a new kind of horror
THQ Nordic releases a captivating trailer for Alone in the Dark, a cosmic horror tale set in a Southern Gothic world.
8 Nov, 2023
Alone in the Dark: The Reimagined Classic Returns
Dive into the chilling world of THQ Nordic's latest release, experience haunting Southern Gothic horror through the eyes of two protagonists.
10 Sep, 2023
Alone in the Dark: A New Dawn for Classic Horror Gaming
THQ Nordic's fresh take on a beloved horror game, featuring Jodie Comer and David Harbour, promises to thrill new and old fans alike.
31 May, 2023
Alone in the Dark: Comer & Harbour Join the Cast
Hollywood stars Jodie Comer and David Harbour bring iconic characters to life in this chilling psychological horror game.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Action, Adventure
Theme Noir, Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Full 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Alone in the Dark by Pieces Interactive - Adventure Game

Alone in the Dark is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Pieces Interactive. Alone in the Dark has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Alone in the Dark, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Alone in the Dark.
