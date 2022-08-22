Updates

28 Aug, 2022 Alone in the Dark returns to the Derceto Manor

Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic in this reimagination of the classic survival horror game.

2 Mar, 2024 Alone in the Dark: Derceto Manor unleashes new horrors

THQ Nordic's chilling revival of the 90s cult classic, Alone in the Dark, promises a deep dive into psychological horror.

15 Feb, 2024 TerrorBytes: Diving deep into Horror gaming’s history

Join Richard Moss in this upcoming docuseries as he interviews over 40 gaming icons, unraveling the chilling evolution of the horror gaming genre.

2 Feb, 2024 Alone in the Dark: unleashing a new kind of horror

THQ Nordic releases a captivating trailer for Alone in the Dark, a cosmic horror tale set in a Southern Gothic world.

8 Nov, 2023 Alone in the Dark: The Reimagined Classic Returns

Dive into the chilling world of THQ Nordic's latest release, experience haunting Southern Gothic horror through the eyes of two protagonists.

10 Sep, 2023 Alone in the Dark: A New Dawn for Classic Horror Gaming

THQ Nordic's fresh take on a beloved horror game, featuring Jodie Comer and David Harbour, promises to thrill new and old fans alike.