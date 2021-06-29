Magnus Failure
For unknown reasons the protagonist finds himself completely isolated from other people. He scans the radio in search of a signal. The appearance of a seemingly incomprehensible message starts your journey through the mysterious world of signs, symbols and clues.
3 Jul, 2021Magnus Failure successfully launches on Steam
Abstract black-and-white isometric adventure available now for download on Windows and Linux.
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10, XP
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: iGPU / GT 710 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 200 MB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 or equivalent
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: GT 740 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 200 MB available space
Linux
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: iGPU / GT 710 or equivalent
Storage: 200 MB available space