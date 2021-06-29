  • Log In | Sign Up

Magnus Failure

Magnus Failure - Cover art

For unknown reasons the protagonist finds himself completely isolated from other people. He scans the radio in search of a signal. The appearance of a seemingly incomprehensible message starts your journey through the mysterious world of signs, symbols and clues.

Updates

3 Jul, 2021
Magnus Failure successfully launches on Steam
Abstract black-and-white isometric adventure available now for download on Windows and Linux.

Walkthrough for Magnus Failure

Stuck in Magnus Failure, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Magnus Failure and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Magnus Failure trailer

Adventure Games by Sons of Welder

Game Information

Platform Linux, PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7, 8, 10, XP
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: iGPU / GT 710 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 9.0c
Storage: 200 MB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220 or equivalent
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: GT 740 or equivalent
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 200 MB available space


Linux
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Processor: Intel Core i3-3220
Memory: 1 GB RAM
Graphics: iGPU / GT 710 or equivalent
Storage: 200 MB available space

Magnus Failure by Sons of Welder - Adventure Game

Magnus Failure is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Sons of Welder. Magnus Failure has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Magnus Failure, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Magnus Failure.
