Evil Inside

Evil Inside - Cover art

Mark has just suffered the loss of his mother. She was killed by his father, who is now imprisoned. When trying to contact his mother with a Spiritual board, it explodes and Marc fades away. A series of paranormal events will torment him while he tries to gather the fragments of the Spiritual board and thus, discover what is really happening.

Free prologue available on Steam.

Updates

26 Mar, 2021
Evil Inside now out on PC and consoles
Prologue available on Steam for psychological horror adventure released on Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Switch

Evil Inside release trailer

Evil Inside announcement teaser

Adventure Games by JanduSoft

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological, Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
Processor: 2.00 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 512mb Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+
Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
Processor: 3.00 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: 1GB Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+
Storage: 4 GB available space

