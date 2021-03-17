Evil Inside
Developer:
JanduSoft
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Releases:
- Digital March 25, 2021 by JanduSoft
Mark has just suffered the loss of his mother. She was killed by his father, who is now imprisoned. When trying to contact his mother with a Spiritual board, it explodes and Marc fades away. A series of paranormal events will torment him while he tries to gather the fragments of the Spiritual board and thus, discover what is really happening.
Free prologue available on Steam.
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
Processor: 2.00 GHz
Memory: 2 GB RAM
Graphics: 512mb Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+
Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10
Processor: 3.00 GHz
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Graphics: 1GB Video Memory, capable of Shader Model 2.0+
Storage: 4 GB available space