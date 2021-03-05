Mankind has long since disappeared. All that’s left in the city of Retropolis is a civilization of robots who were left behind to keep the human past alive. You are Philip Log, an ex-cop and a somewhat functioning alcoholic robot. Your new case is to get back a precious gem stolen from a famous robotic movie star, Jenny Montage, by her husband. It sounds straightforward enough, but very soon Philip will find himself uncovering the secrets behind a conspiracy that puts the very fate of Retropolis in jeopardy.