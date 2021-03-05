The Secret of Retropolis
Developer:
Peanut Button
Platforms:
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
Releases:
- Digital July 21, 2021 by Peanut Button
Mankind has long since disappeared. All that’s left in the city of Retropolis is a civilization of robots who were left behind to keep the human past alive. You are Philip Log, an ex-cop and a somewhat functioning alcoholic robot. Your new case is to get back a precious gem stolen from a famous robotic movie star, Jenny Montage, by her husband. It sounds straightforward enough, but very soon Philip will find himself uncovering the secrets behind a conspiracy that puts the very fate of Retropolis in jeopardy.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
Memory: 8GB GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space