The Secret of Retropolis

Secret of Retropolis, The - Cover art

Mankind has long since disappeared. All that’s left in the city of Retropolis is a civilization of robots who were left behind to keep the human past alive. You are Philip Log, an ex-cop and a somewhat functioning alcoholic robot. Your new case is to get back a precious gem stolen from a famous robotic movie star, Jenny Montage, by her husband. It sounds straightforward enough, but very soon Philip will find himself uncovering the secrets behind a conspiracy that puts the very fate of Retropolis in jeopardy.

Updates

21 Jul, 2021
The Secret of Retropolis fully revealed on SteamVR

Cartoon-styled futuristic sci-fi mystery available now for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. 
9 Mar, 2021
The Secret of Retropolis to be divulged this summer
VR-exclusive futuristic sci-fi adventure unveiled for Steam VR and Oculus Rift.

The Secret of Retropolis launch trailer

The Secret of Retropolis announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Peanut Button

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Investigative, Quest
Genre Comedy, Mystery
Theme Noir, Whodunit
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
PC
Minimum:
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor: Intel i3-6100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200, FX4350 or greater
Memory: 8GB GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 470 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 10
Processor: Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 480 or greater
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 1 GB available space

