  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Silence Channel (2021) - Game details

Silence Channel

Silence Channel - Cover art

In this first-person horror adventure game you play as John Martin, an Investigative reporter sent to a remote location to check out rumors of unexplainable sightings. Convinced it is nothing more than local folklore and myth, you arrive an early morning in dense fog with the aim of taking a few photos, make a couple of interviews with the locals, and quietly depart to write up your local piece of gossip. Dare you enter the mysterious mansion?

Updates

22 Oct, 2020
Demo leads the way to upcoming Silence Channel
First-person 3D horror sequel to Dark Room coming to PC early next year.

Walkthrough for Silence Channel

Stuck in Silence Channel, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Silence Channel and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Silence Channel - Screenshot #1
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #2
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #3
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #4
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #5
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #6
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #7
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #8
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #9
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #10
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #11
'Silence Channel - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Silence Channel demo trailer

Transparent PNG

Silence Channel trailer

What our readers think of Silence Channel

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Silence Channel yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Lexip Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Solitary Exploration
Genre Horror
Theme Haunted House
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7,8,10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2GB
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended:
OS: Windows 7,8,10
Processor: Intel Core i7
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 4GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space

Silence Channel by Lexip Games - Adventure Game

Silence Channel is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Lexip Games. Silence Channel has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Silence Channel, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Silence Channel.
Back to the top