In this first-person horror adventure game you play as John Martin, an Investigative reporter sent to a remote location to check out rumors of unexplainable sightings. Convinced it is nothing more than local folklore and myth, you arrive an early morning in dense fog with the aim of taking a few photos, make a couple of interviews with the locals, and quietly depart to write up your local piece of gossip. Dare you enter the mysterious mansion?
22 Oct, 2020Demo leads the way to upcoming Silence Channel
First-person 3D horror sequel to Dark Room coming to PC early next year.
Walkthrough for Silence ChannelStuck in Silence Channel, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Silence Channel and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
There haven't been any reader that reviewed Silence Channel yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7,8,10
Processor: Intel Core i5
Memory: 6 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 2GB
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended:
OS: Windows 7,8,10
Processor: Intel Core i7
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: Nvidia GTX 4GB
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 4 GB available space