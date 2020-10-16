  • Log In | Sign Up

Time Tails: Episode One

Time Tails: Episode One - Cover art

Time Tails is a series of puzzle adventure games that teach players coding and how to use professional game design software. Follow 80’s kids Ari and Zoe as they travel through time to fix “glitches” in history by changing the game’s programming! In Episode 1, join Ari, Zoe, and their Reality Altering Device (R.A.D.) as they save the American Revolution using game design! Change the game! Change history!

Updates

9 Aug, 2021
Time Tails ends up on Steam in edutainment series debut

Time-traveling anthropomorphic animal mystery for children funded in part by the US Department of Education.
19 Oct, 2020
One-month Kickstarter begins for Time Tails

Debut of upcoming episodic edutainment series teaching coding and game design to star nonbinary protagonist. 

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Puzzle
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Edutainment, Historical, Technological
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Time Tails: Episode One is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Snowbright Studio. Time Tails: Episode One has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Time Tails: Episode One, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Time Tails: Episode One.
