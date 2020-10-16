Time Tails: Episode One
Developer:
Snowbright Studio
Platforms:
Mac, PC
- Digital August 9, 2021 by Snowbright Studio
Time Tails is a series of puzzle adventure games that teach players coding and how to use professional game design software. Follow 80’s kids Ari and Zoe as they travel through time to fix “glitches” in history by changing the game’s programming! In Episode 1, join Ari, Zoe, and their Reality Altering Device (R.A.D.) as they save the American Revolution using game design! Change the game! Change history!
Updates
Time-traveling anthropomorphic animal mystery for children funded in part by the US Department of Education.
Debut of upcoming episodic edutainment series teaching coding and game design to star nonbinary protagonist.
Walkthrough for Time Tails: Episode OneStuck in Time Tails: Episode One, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Time Tails: Episode One and wonder no more!
Screenshots for Time Tails: Episode One » View all screenshots (4)
Videos for Time Tails: Episode One » View all videos
No videos for Time Tails: Episode One available (yet)
Game Information