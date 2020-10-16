Time Tails is a series of puzzle adventure games that teach players coding and how to use professional game design software. Follow 80’s kids Ari and Zoe as they travel through time to fix “glitches” in history by changing the game’s programming! In Episode 1, join Ari, Zoe, and their Reality Altering Device (R.A.D.) as they save the American Revolution using game design! Change the game! Change history!