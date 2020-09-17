Unholy
In this stealth horror game you become Saidah, a mother in search of her abducted child. Venture through morbid streets of the last city on a dying planet. Challenge a repressive regime under which your whole life is determined by which social caste you belong to and save your child and find out if escape is possible.
A Daemon's Deceit Unfolds in a Haunting Tale of Corruption, Forbidden Magic, and Twisted Realities
First-person 3D stealth horror with special mask mechanic coming next year to Windows PC.
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: 2GB / Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia GeForce GTX660
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 40 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible