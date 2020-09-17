  • Log In | Sign Up

Unholy (2023) - Game details
Unholy

In this stealth horror game you become Saidah, a mother in search of her abducted child. Venture through morbid streets of the last city on a dying planet. Challenge a repressive regime under which your whole life is determined by which social caste you belong to and save your child and find out if escape is possible.

Unholy is available at:

Updates

5 Jul, 2023
Unholy: Demo Out Now

A Daemon's Deceit Unfolds in a Haunting Tale of Corruption, Forbidden Magic, and Twisted Realities
22 Sep, 2020
Unholy unmasked in latest development details
First-person 3D stealth horror with special mask mechanic coming next year to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for Unholy

Stuck in Unholy, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Unholy and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Unholy


Transparent PNG

Unholy mask mechanic gameplay clip

Transparent PNG

Unholy teaser

Adventure Games by Duality Games

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Gothic, Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) Stealth
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum:
OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10
CPU: AMD Phenom II X4 955 - 4 Core, 3.2 GHz
RAM: 8 GB
Graphics: 2GB / Radeon R9 200 Series or Nvidia GeForce GTX660
DirectX: Version 11
Hard Drive: 40 GB
Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Unholy by Duality Games - Adventure Game

Unholy is an adventure game, released in 2023 by Duality Games. Unholy has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Unholy, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Unholy.
