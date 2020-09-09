Dark Fracture: Prologue
Developer:
Twisted II Studio
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital August 25, 2020 by Twisted II Studio
Between reality and a nightmare. Sanity and madness. In Dark Fracture the player explores a world that’s ever-changing. Face your character’s inner turmoil and chaos. Walk the edge of madness in their shoes in this first chapter of a thrilling first-person psychological horror experience.
Game Information
Product Details
System Requirements
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 7, 8, 10
CPU: Intel® Core i3 equivalent or higher
RAM: 6 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 560 or AMD® Radeon R7 250X
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 3 GB
Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 7, 8, 10
CPU: Intel® Core i7-4770k equivalent or higher
RAM: 16 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD® Radeon 520
DirectX: Version 12
Hard Drive: 3 GB