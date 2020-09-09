  • Log In | Sign Up

Dark Fracture: Prologue

Dark Fracture: Prologue - Cover art

Between reality and a nightmare. Sanity and madness. In Dark Fracture the player explores a world that’s ever-changing. Face your character’s inner turmoil and chaos. Walk the edge of madness in their shoes in this first chapter of a thrilling first-person psychological horror experience.


Adventure Games by Twisted II Studio

» Dark Fracture (series)

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Horror
Theme Psychological
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
Minimum
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 7, 8, 10
CPU: Intel® Core i3 equivalent or higher
RAM: 6 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 560 or AMD® Radeon R7 250X
DirectX: Version 10
Hard Drive: 3 GB

Recommended:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows® 7, 8, 10
CPU: Intel® Core i7-4770k equivalent or higher
RAM: 16 GB
Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1050 or AMD® Radeon 520
DirectX: Version 12
Hard Drive: 3 GB
Dark Fracture: Prologue by Twisted II Studio - Adventure Game

