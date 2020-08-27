  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! (2021) - Game details
Stats pixel

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Cover art

In a world gone strange, one elite force stands against the darkness. But even they could use some help. The Freelance Police are back, and this time it’s virtual! Eliminate evil. Make interesting friends. Master advanced weaponry. Save the world.

Originally launched as an Oculus Quest exclusive.

Updates

8 Jul, 2021
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! detected on the Oculus Store

Action/adventure Freelance Police reboot available exclusively for Quest and Quest 2; due to arrive later this year on additional VR platforms and in early 2022 for PSVR.
25 Jun, 2021
Gameplay footage escapes two weeks ahead of Sam & Max VR launch

This Time It's Virtual to debut exclusively on Oculus Quest on July 8th, followed by other platforms later this year and early 2022.
31 Mar, 2021
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual feels more real with gameplay footage

First VR adventure for the Freelance Police to launch exclusively on Quest in June, with SteamVR soon to follow and PSVR in 2022.
27 Aug, 2020
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! teased at gamescom

Freelance Police VR game with input from Mike Stemmle unveiled in early trailer.
28 Aug, 2020
Sam & Max to hit VR
Freelance Police return in Happy Giant's action-adventure in the first half of 2021.

Walkthrough for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!

Stuck in Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #1
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #2
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #3
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #4
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #5
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #6
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #7
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #8
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #9
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #10
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #11
'Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! – Oculus Quest launch trailer

Transparent PNG

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual – Escape Room Level

Transparent PNG

Sam & Max:This Time It’s Virtual! pre-release footage

What our readers think of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Happy Giant

» Sam & Max (series)

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay -
Genre Comedy
Theme Licensed properties
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! by Happy Giant - Adventure Game

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Happy Giant. Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! has a Stylized art style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!.
Back to the top