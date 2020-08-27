Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!
Developer:
Happy Giant
Platforms:
HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality
- Digital July 8, 2021 by Big Sugar
In a world gone strange, one elite force stands against the darkness. But even they could use some help. The Freelance Police are back, and this time it’s virtual! Eliminate evil. Make interesting friends. Master advanced weaponry. Save the world.
Originally launched as an Oculus Quest exclusive.
Updates
Action/adventure Freelance Police reboot available exclusively for Quest and Quest 2; due to arrive later this year on additional VR platforms and in early 2022 for PSVR.
This Time It's Virtual to debut exclusively on Oculus Quest on July 8th, followed by other platforms later this year and early 2022.
First VR adventure for the Freelance Police to launch exclusively on Quest in June, with SteamVR soon to follow and PSVR in 2022.
Freelance Police VR game with input from Mike Stemmle unveiled in early trailer.
Freelance Police return in Happy Giant's action-adventure in the first half of 2021.
