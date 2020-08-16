Of Bird and Cage is the first rock/metal album produced entirely as a story-driven narrative video game, aspiring to establish a new gaming genre of interactive musicals. The project features an array of well-known musicians like Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Rocky Grey (ex-Evanescence), Davidavi ‘Vidi’ Dolev (Subterranean Masquerade), Kobra Paige (Kobra and the Lotus) and others.