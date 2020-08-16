Of Bird and Cage
Developer:
Capricia Productions
Platforms:
PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
- Digital May 20, 2021 by All in! Games
Of Bird and Cage is the first rock/metal album produced entirely as a story-driven narrative video game, aspiring to establish a new gaming genre of interactive musicals. The project features an array of well-known musicians like Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Rocky Grey (ex-Evanescence), Davidavi ‘Vidi’ Dolev (Subterranean Masquerade), Kobra Paige (Kobra and the Lotus) and others.
Updates
Interactive metal concept album loosely based on Beauty and the Beast available now for download on Windows PC.
Twenty minute sampler of metal-music-driven narrative adventure available on Steam until May 18th.
Unique metal music reimagining of Beauty and the Beast with some action elements coming to PC on May 20th.
Sampler of unique 'metal music-driven adventure' available during Steam's Autumn Game Festival ending October 13th.
Metal music-driven narrative adventure coming to PC on Steam in 2021.
Game Information