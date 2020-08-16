  • Log In | Sign Up

Of Bird and Cage

Of Bird and Cage - Cover art

Of Bird and Cage is the first rock/metal album produced entirely as a story-driven narrative video game, aspiring to establish a new gaming genre of interactive musicals. The project features an array of well-known musicians like Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) Rob van der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), Casey Grillo (Kamelot), Rocky Grey (ex-Evanescence), Davidavi ‘Vidi’ Dolev (Subterranean Masquerade), Kobra Paige (Kobra and the Lotus) and others.

Updates

20 May, 2021
Of Bird and Cage flies the coop onto Steam

Interactive metal concept album loosely based on Beauty and the Beast available now for download on Windows PC.
13 May, 2021
Limited-time demo for Of Bird and Cage gets out a week before launch

Twenty minute sampler of metal-music-driven narrative adventure available on Steam until May 18th. 
26 Mar, 2021
Launch date escapes in Of Bird and Cage gameplay trailer

Unique metal music reimagining of Beauty and the Beast with some action elements coming to PC on May 20th.
7 Oct, 2020
Demo unlocked for Of Bird and Cage

Sampler of unique 'metal music-driven adventure' available during Steam's Autumn Game Festival ending October 13th.
5 Sep, 2020
First details escape from Of Bird and Cage
Metal music-driven narrative adventure coming to PC on Steam in 2021.

Walkthrough for Of Bird and Cage

Stuck in Of Bird and Cage, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Of Bird and Cage and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Of Bird and Cage release trailer

Of Bird and Cage – Meet Kobra Paige

Of Bird and Cage teaser trailer #5

Adventure Games by Capricia Productions

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, Switch, Xbox One
Perspective First-Person
Control Gamepad, Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre -
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Of Bird and Cage by Capricia Productions - Adventure Game

Of Bird and Cage is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Capricia Productions. Of Bird and Cage has a Stylized art style and uses a Gamepad, Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Of Bird and Cage, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Of Bird and Cage.
