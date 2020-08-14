ZAAM
Developer:
Alon Zubin
Platforms:
PC
Releases:
- Digital August 13, 2020 by Alon Zubin
Your little girl Lucy has gone missing and no one seems to know where she is. As your memories unravel, a dark and ominous story will come forth; a story about an unsettling relationship between a father and his daughter. Your decisions now will irrevocably shape the course of Lucy’s life.
Updates
15 Aug, 2020ZAAM turns up on Windows PC
Short first-person psychological horror game available now for download on Steam.
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.0 GHz, Dual Core (or higher)
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 (or equivalent)
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: Should run on most computers purchased within the last Four years.
RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.2 GHz, Quad core
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 (or equivalent)
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space