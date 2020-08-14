  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign

ZAAM
ZAAM

ZAAM - Cover art

Your little girl Lucy has gone missing and no one seems to know where she is. As your memories unravel, a dark and ominous story will come forth; a story about an unsettling relationship between a father and his daughter. Your decisions now will irrevocably shape the course of Lucy’s life.

Updates

15 Aug, 2020
ZAAM turns up on Windows PC
Short first-person psychological horror game available now for download on Steam.

Walkthrough for ZAAM

Stuck in ZAAM, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for ZAAM and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'ZAAM - Screenshot #1
'ZAAM - Screenshot #2
'ZAAM - Screenshot #3
'ZAAM - Screenshot #4
'ZAAM - Screenshot #5
'ZAAM - Screenshot #6
'ZAAM - Screenshot #7

ZAAM release trailer

ZAAM teaser

What our readers think of ZAAM

There haven't been any reader that reviewed ZAAM yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Adventure Games by Alon Zubin

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay -
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Psychological, Rescue
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Product Details


System Requirements
MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.0 GHz, Dual Core (or higher)
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 660 (or equivalent)
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
Additional Notes: Should run on most computers purchased within the last Four years.

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Windows 10
Processor: 3.2 GHz, Quad core
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 (or equivalent)
DirectX: Version 10
Storage: 3 GB available space
ZAAM by Alon Zubin - Adventure Game

