As a private detective who specializes in analyzing digital footprints, you’ve been hired to investigate the apparent suicide of the titular character. Her father is convinced that foul play was involved in her untimely death. Now it’s up to you to piece together the series of unfortunate events that led to her demise. Access her database and browse her files by typing different search terms. These will give you access to video clips, audio files, notes, and news articles. Share these with the client and your colleagues to dig even deeper.