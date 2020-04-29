  • Log In | Sign Up

Sol705 campaign
Jessika

Jessika - Cover art

As a private detective who specializes in analyzing digital footprints, you’ve been hired to investigate the apparent suicide of the titular character. Her father is convinced that foul play was involved in her untimely death. Now it’s up to you to piece together the series of unfortunate events that led to her demise. Access her database and browse her files by typing different search terms. These will give you access to video clips, audio files, notes, and news articles. Share these with the client and your colleagues to dig even deeper.

Updates

25 Aug, 2020
Whereabouts of Jessika solved with Steam launch

Her Story-styled FMV investigation available now for download on Windows and Mac.
30 Jun, 2020
Demo detected for Jessika on Steam

Full version of Her Story-styled FMV investigative mystery coming to Windows and Mac on August 25th.
29 Apr, 2020
Jessika introduced with announcement details
Investigative Her Story-style FMV mystery coming to Windows PC this summer.

Walkthrough for Jessika

Stuck in Jessika, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Jessika and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Jessika release trailer

Jessika trailer

What our readers think of Jessika

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Mystery
Theme Technological
Graphic Style Live Action
Presentation Full motion video, Illustrated text
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
