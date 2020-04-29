Jessika introduced with announcement details

Jessika killed herself. Whoops, spoiler alert! Okay, no, not really. And perhaps she didn't after all. In seeking to find out why the titular protagonist seemingly took her own life in TriTrie Games' upcoming Her Story-style FMV investigative mystery, you'll soon come to discover that there's much more to...well, her story than meets the eye.

Players assume the role of a private detective who "specializes in processing digital footprints of deceased people" at the behest of their relatives. Your latest case is a young woman whose father is convinced was the victim of foul play, even though her death "appears to be a textbook suicide." It's now up to you to pry into the circumstances of her life and "piece together the series of unfortunate events that led to her demise." Rather than pounding the pavement and interviewing suspects, however, you will have to do it all armed only with "your laptop and an unrivaled determination for unearthing the truth."



Described as an "intensely emotional and intimate FMV role-playing experience," the game takes place entirely within the confines of your own (simulated) computer. From here you will access Jessika's personal database and "browse her files by typing different search terms." As you "dig through the victim's extensive digital footprint and locate video clips, audio files, and notes," you'll begin to uncover more "clues and keywords embedded within Jessika's tangled online presence." The deeper you delve, the more you'll be drawn into a "narrative packed with drama, intrigue, and unforeseen twists."

Wannabe snoops and voyeurs don't have too much longer to wait, as Jessika is currently scheduled to launch on Steam and other online stores sometime later this summer on Windows PC.