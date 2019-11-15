  • Log In | Sign Up

The Blueness of a Wound

Blueness of a Wound, The - Cover art

Lana is a young woman haunted by a tragic event that led to the loss of her sister. Determined to avenge her sister’s death, Lana’s one-way journey takes her to the place of her nightmares in order to fulfill her mission. That place is Australia’s Blue Mountains, which according to the stories of the Dreamtime is where the omnipotent Rainbow Serpent lives. There Lana will have to venture deep into the dark valleys of the mountains where the killer lurks and forces from the beginning of time still hold dominion. The success of her journey, and even her very survival, is up to you to ensure.

Updates

1 Sep, 2020
The Blueness of a Wound unwrapped on Steam

Hand-painted dark fairy tale adventure available now for download on Windows PC.
4 Mar, 2020
Demo spills out from The Blueness of a Wound

Downloadable sampler of hand-painted dark fairy tale adventure available on Steam; browser-based version on itch.io.
12 Jan, 2020
Demo unbinds The Blueness of a Wound

Browser-based point-and-click sampler introduces uniquely hand-painted dark fairy tale adventure.
19 Nov, 2019
The Blueness of a Wound set to open in early 2020
First details unveiled for surreal point-and-click vengeance adventure coming to Windows PC.

Walkthrough for The Blueness of a Wound

Stuck in The Blueness of a Wound, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Blueness of a Wound and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

The Blueness of a Wound trailer

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Horror, Mystery
Theme Mythology
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download
The Blueness of a Wound by Zaperart - A Point and Click Adventure Game

