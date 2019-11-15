Lana is a young woman haunted by a tragic event that led to the loss of her sister. Determined to avenge her sister’s death, Lana’s one-way journey takes her to the place of her nightmares in order to fulfill her mission. That place is Australia’s Blue Mountains, which according to the stories of the Dreamtime is where the omnipotent Rainbow Serpent lives. There Lana will have to venture deep into the dark valleys of the mountains where the killer lurks and forces from the beginning of time still hold dominion. The success of her journey, and even her very survival, is up to you to ensure.