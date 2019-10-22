  • Log In | Sign Up

Root Film

Root Film - Cover art

Root Film is about a TV series, called “Shimane Mystery Drama Project”, which was cancelled for an unknown reason 10 years ago. To reboot the project, three teams consisting of a director and an actress have been cast, including 23 year old Rintaro Yagumo, the main character of the game. His excitement about this amazing opportunity is quickly curbed, when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process. Follow him and a cast of unique and memorable characters by character designer Taro Minaboshi as they are drawn deeper into the thrilling mystery of Root Film.

Updates

27 Jan, 2021
Launch date recorded in new trailer for Root Film

Japanese visual novel-styled murder mystery coming to PS4 and Switch on March 19th.
15 Dec, 2019
Root Film getting ready to roll on PS4 and Switch
First details unveiled for upcoming sequel to visual novel-style mystery Root Letter.

Walkthrough for Root Film

Stuck in Root Film, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Root Film and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'Root Film - Screenshot #1
'Root Film - Screenshot #2
'Root Film - Screenshot #3
'Root Film - Screenshot #4
'Root Film - Screenshot #5
'Root Film - Screenshot #6
'Root Film - Screenshot #7
'Root Film - Screenshot #8
'Root Film - Screenshot #9
'Root Film - Screenshot #10
'Root Film - Screenshot #11
'Root Film - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

Root Film gameplay trailer

Transparent PNG

Root Film announcement trailer

Adventure Games by Kadokawa Games

» Root mysteries (series)

» Yume Nikki (series)

Game Information

Platform PlayStation 4, Switch
Perspective Mixed
Control Gamepad
Gameplay Investigative
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Root Film by Kadokawa Games - Adventure Game

