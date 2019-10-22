Root Film is about a TV series, called “Shimane Mystery Drama Project”, which was cancelled for an unknown reason 10 years ago. To reboot the project, three teams consisting of a director and an actress have been cast, including 23 year old Rintaro Yagumo, the main character of the game. His excitement about this amazing opportunity is quickly curbed, when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process. Follow him and a cast of unique and memorable characters by character designer Taro Minaboshi as they are drawn deeper into the thrilling mystery of Root Film.