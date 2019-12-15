Root Film getting ready to roll on PS4 and Switch

No one writes letters anymore; it's all about video. So perhaps it's no surprise that Kadokawa Games' newly-revealed sequel to Root Letter will be Root Film.

While not directly related to its predecessor, the new game is once again set in Shimane Prefecture. This time around, players assume the role of 23-year-old Rintaro Yagumo, a filmmaker hired for the reboot of a TV series called "Shimane Mystery Drama Project,” which was "cancelled for an unknown reason 10 years ago." Rintaro's "excitement about this amazing opportunity is quickly curbed when a horrible murder interrupts their location scouting process." Now the young man and his crew must search for clues in an attempt to unravel a "thrilling mystery" that may just cast some doubt on "the real purpose of this film project."



As with the original, Root Film is a hand-painted visual novel-style adventure, but there is much more to the experience than simply reading and making decisions. The gameplay will include a "multitude of interactive elements," such as Intuition, a mechanic that "allows players to acquire keywords during conversations." Zapping is another puzzle-solving element that "reveals the perspective of two characters at the same time." When – and only when – you've collected enough evidence to confront someone, you will enter into Max Mode, a "fighting-game-like face-off" in which you must "choose the correct conversation options from a selection screen."

No launch target has yet been announced, but Root Film will be published by PQube in both Europe and North America for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.