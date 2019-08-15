  • Log In | Sign Up

Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return

Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return - Cover art

In this final chapter of the Reversion series, you must join the Resistance to defeat the evil Sergio. Buenos Aires is in ruins, but you have a chance to reverse history. Will you have what it takes to save your city before it’s too late? Your adventure is almost at an end, or is it just beginning? After meeting the mysterious man from the photograph, you know that the only way to save your city is to join the Resistance against the tyranny of Sergio. Guide the protagonist, Christian, through the ruins of Buenos Aires to make your final stand against the evil tyrant. Can you find the missing pieces to a mysterious device, the city’s only hope for redemption? Can you and your friends outrun Sergio and his guards long enough to succeed?

Updates

20 Aug, 2019
Reversion to return with series finale soon
Updated versions of first two chapters of Argentinean adventure available now on Steam.

Walkthrough for Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return

Stuck in Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return and wonder no more!

» View all walkthrough videos
Note, these will contain spoilers.

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Thriller
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return is an adventure game, released in 2020 by 3f Interactivo. Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return has a Stylized art style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return.