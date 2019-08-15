Reversion: Chapter 3 - The Return

In this final chapter of the Reversion series, you must join the Resistance to defeat the evil Sergio. Buenos Aires is in ruins, but you have a chance to reverse history. Will you have what it takes to save your city before it’s too late? Your adventure is almost at an end, or is it just beginning? After meeting the mysterious man from the photograph, you know that the only way to save your city is to join the Resistance against the tyranny of Sergio. Guide the protagonist, Christian, through the ruins of Buenos Aires to make your final stand against the evil tyrant. Can you find the missing pieces to a mysterious device, the city’s only hope for redemption? Can you and your friends outrun Sergio and his guards long enough to succeed?