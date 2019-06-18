Take on the role of ES88, a telepath employed by a powerful organization called MINERVA, specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. In exchange for a procedure equipping her with a Neurodiver, a powerful genetically engineered device allowing ES88 to dive into others’ memories, ES88 gave up her identity and memories. A rogue Esper, a naturally gifted psychic, is on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco. Track down this mysterious rogue known as the Golden Butterfly by using the Neurodiver to search the memories in which it hides.