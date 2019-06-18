  • Log In | Sign Up

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Take on the role of ES88, a telepath employed by a powerful organization called MINERVA, specializing in neurotechnology and extrasensory projection phenomena. In exchange for a procedure equipping her with a Neurodiver, a powerful genetically engineered device allowing ES88 to dive into others’ memories, ES88 gave up her identity and memories. A rogue Esper, a naturally gifted psychic, is on the loose and wreaking havoc through the subconscious minds of Neo-San Francisco. Track down this mysterious rogue known as the Golden Butterfly by using the Neurodiver to search the memories in which it hides.

Steam Next Fest 2022 Article

Demo round-up for Steam Next Fest 2022

Adventure awaits again on Steam, as the latest showcase festival of top upcoming games is underway, running to the end of February.

Read more Feb 21, 2022

Updates

9 Oct, 2021
Graphic novel offers new access to Read Only Memories

Original cyberpunk story 'bridges the gap' between 2064: Read Only Memories and the upcoming sequel, Neurodiver.
13 Mar, 2021
Demo emerges for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Playable sampler of retro-styled cyberpunk detective mystery also available for Windows and Mac on the Epic Games Store.
18 Jun, 2019
Read all about Read Only Memories sequel
New installment in anime-inspired cyberpunk series coming to Windows and Mac in 2020.

Walkthrough for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver

Stuck in Read Only Memories: Neurodiver, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for Read Only Memories: Neurodiver


Transparent PNG

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver teaser

Transparent PNG

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver trailer

Adventure Games by Midboss

» Read Only Memories (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Science Fiction
Theme Cyberpunk
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver by Midboss - A Point and Click Adventure Game

