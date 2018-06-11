  • Log In | Sign Up

The Dark Side of the Moon (2021)

Dark Side of the Moon (2021), The - Cover art

After waking up one morning, Dean, the single father of his two children, discovers that they’ve both vanished in the night. The race is on to find his children, but he’s in for some out-of-this-world surprises when he delves too deep into the mystery. Are there secret bases on dark side of the moon? Do aliens actually exist? Have they taken Dean’s children? If so, why?

Updates

12 Mar, 2021
The Dark Side of the Moon comes into view on Steam

Interactive FMV thriller with puzzles available now for download on Windows and Linux. 
17 Jul, 2018
The Dark Side of the Moon comes back around to Kickstarter

New FMV point-and-click mystery seeks crowdfunding again for mid-2019 release.
12 Jun, 2018
The Dark Side of the Moon revealed on Kickstarter

FMV point-and-click thriller (no relation to 1998 sci-fi title) targeting June 2019 release.

Walkthrough for The Dark Side of the Moon (2021)

Stuck in The Dark Side of the Moon (2021), or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Dark Side of the Moon (2021) and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Adventure Games by Tayanna Studios

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Quest
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Live Action, Photographic
Presentation Full motion video
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

