The Dark Side of the Moon (2021)
Tayanna Studios
Linux, Mac, PC
- Digital March 12, 2021 by Tayanna Studios
After waking up one morning, Dean, the single father of his two children, discovers that they’ve both vanished in the night. The race is on to find his children, but he’s in for some out-of-this-world surprises when he delves too deep into the mystery. Are there secret bases on dark side of the moon? Do aliens actually exist? Have they taken Dean’s children? If so, why?
Interactive FMV thriller with puzzles available now for download on Windows and Linux.
New FMV point-and-click mystery seeks crowdfunding again for mid-2019 release.
FMV point-and-click thriller (no relation to 1998 sci-fi title) targeting June 2019 release.
