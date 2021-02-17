Video interview: Pontus Wittenmark – Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack

In the words of Warm Kitten’s Pontus Wittenmark, “Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack is an adventure about time traveling, love, and scary-looking robots... The small but passionate team are striving to create something new while still maintaining the cozy adorable feelings we all remember from playing the classics back in the day!”

In this video I sit down with Pontus to get the nitty and the gritty about what to expect in this upcoming point-and-click adventure. Going into the interview, I was drawn to the game by the absolutely gorgeous 2D cartoon graphics and what promises to be a crazy storyline akin to the classic LucasArts adventures. After our chat, I was even more excited because Pontus had won me over with his passion and likeability.

It’s easy to see why developing a game like Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack suits Pontus, as he comes across as an incredibly easygoing yet passionate individual. This was evident by his love of music, his cat and general excitement of all things art. That enthusiasm boils over into his creation of this highly promising-looking new game.

From beginning to end, Pontus creates a level of excitement not just for this project but for what appears to be an exciting future in making adventure games. If you are on the fence, I’m sure this interview will help convince you to add Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack to your 2021 adventure game wish list.

For more videos from Joshua Cleveland, be sure to follow his Weird Gaming Adventure channel on YouTube.