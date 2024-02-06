Neon Tales' A Night at the Watermill is an evocative journey into interactive fiction, offering a mysterious and immersive experience that can be completed in about an hour. This game stands out with its intriguing blend of mystery, moral dilemmas, and a captivating narrative that unfolds in an ancient, ramshackle setting.

The adventure commences in an old watermill, where you, playing as a female character named Leonore Hahn, wake up in a sleeping gown, disoriented and without memory. The sensation of a burning forehead and lost identity immediately sets a tone of intrigue and suspense. The initial challenge is a locked room, marking the beginning of an escape-room-like adventure filled with puzzles and clues.

Controlled through traditional point-and-click mechanics, the game allows players to explore their surroundings with ease. The inventory system is intuitively designed, accessible at the top left of the screen, with a helpful (?) icon highlighting interactive elements. The feature to inspect items closely and combine them in your inventory adds depth to the puzzle-solving process.

As you navigate through the watermill, you will encounter short, mysterious cutscenes and memory flashbacks that slowly peel back the layers of the story. Moral choices punctuate the gameplay, such as deciding whether to arm yourself, challenging your beliefs and impacting the narrative’s direction.

A Night at the Watermill skillfully weaves its tale through multiple perspectives, in which you not only play as Leonore but also as Edgar, another key character in the unfolding drama. The tale's complexity is enhanced by characters like Dr. Mendelsson and Dr. Bormenthal; though none of the characters are voiced, each adds to the intricate web of trust, deception, and discovery. The choices you make influence the story, leading to one of three distinct endings, which encourages replayability.

The atmosphere is further enriched by its spooky, mysterious music that perfectly complements the setting. Although the game lacks a built-in hint system, the effective highlighting of useful elements largely compensates for this.

An efficient save and load system, including auto-save, ensures a smooth playing procedure. Players can also engage in the pursuit of 15 Steam Achievements, adding an extra layer of challenge and accomplishment.

In summary, A Night at the Watermill offers a rich, compact combination of mystery and intrigue. Its well-crafted tale, absorbing puzzles, and atmospheric setting make it an excellent option for fans of narrative-driven adventures, even if the actual story is relatively short. Be sure to watch until the end of the credits for the full experience!