William and Sly: A cunning new adventure awaits

The critically acclaimed series William and Sly is set to challenge players to be as cunning as a fox in their latest cozy open-world 3D adventure on Steam. Produced by indie game developer Lucas Paakh and published by 2 Left Thumbs, the game is scheduled for release on February 26th, 2024.

William and Sly takes players on a journey through a wild mountain landscape, playing as a fox in search of mushrooms and unraveling the magical machinations of a dark enchantress. The game provides an immersive experience, allowing players to explore at their own pace and promises more than ten hours of gameplay. Check out the game's trailer here:

The game is a continuation of the popular Flash-based games from the golden age of browser-gaming. With beautifully rendered 3D graphics, players can race through lush valleys, soar over mountains, and explore peaceful coasts. The game is designed to be accessible to players of all ages and experience levels. Additionally, fans of the original series can enjoy the original games in the series as a free download in the William and Sly: Classic Collection, available on Steam.

Key features of William and Sly include beautiful 3D open-world exploration, 15 unique meditative songs, 10+ hours of compelling gameplay, 'Collectathon' elements, minigames & secrets to discover, and a no-health, no-enemies approach to gameplay. A free demo is also available for players to try before buying the game.