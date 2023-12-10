Usual June: Finji’s Upcoming Multidimensional Madness

In the latest gaming news, indie developer Finji has announced their upcoming title, Usual June. The game, which is set to release in 2025, was unveiled at The Game Awards, with the trailer now available for fans to enjoy. The trailer can be viewed here:

Usual June is a third-person action-adventure game filled with frantic, flexible combat, a witty cast of characters, and an original conspiracy story that is a unique blend of terrifying, humorous, and sweet elements. The game offers players the chance to investigate Fen Harbor's darkest secrets, battle spectral creatures, and prevent a space-time cataclysm from breaking down existence itself.

The game also allows players to explore a shattered multi-dimensional continuum, hang out at a cemetery, defend themselves against massive monsters from beyond the pale, and deflect their parents' questions about post-graduation plans. Usual June is available to add to your wishlist now on Steam.