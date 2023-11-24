Unleashing Claymation Charm in VR: Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventure

Fans of the beloved British clay animation duo, Wallace & Gromit, have something to cheer about. The innovative publisher of VR films, Astrea, has unveiled the official trailers for Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway and the amusing mixed reality game, Jamtastic!. Both games represent the first-ever foray of these iconic characters into the realms of virtual and mixed reality.

Experience the official trailers here:

Wallace & Gromit in The Grand Getaway is a groundbreaking VR adventure produced by the multi-award-winning independent animation studio Aardman and immersive storytelling experts Atlas V. The game promises an unforgettable journey filled with the wit, humor, and inventiveness that have become trademarks of these iconic characters. As players navigate a series of delightful situations in a brand-new chapter for the duo, they will be transported into the charming and hilarious world of Wallace & Gromit like never before. On the other hand, Jamtastic! is a chaotic shooting gallery style game that is included with the purchase of The Grand Getaway VR adventure. The game represents the duo's first venture into the realm of mixed reality. The full trailers for both the VR and MR experiences have been released, revealing enchanting worlds that await fans as they embark on these exciting new adventures.

Astrea invites fans to join Wallace and his loyal canine companion Gromit as they navigate a series of delightful situations in a brand-new chapter for the duo. The immersive experience unfolds across twelve distinct chapters, allowing users to play as AutoCaddy, Gromit, and Wallace as they navigate a cinematic virtual reality experience.

