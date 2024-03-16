Unfolding Magic: Paper Trail sets release date

Paper Trail, the award-winning paper-folding puzzle adventure game, is set to launch on 21 May on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile. The game, developed by Newfangled Games, introduces players to a beautiful 2D paper world, where they will solve puzzles by folding the world around them. According to the developers, Paper Trail is a charming puzzle adventure that follows the story of aspiring academic Paige, who embarks on a journey, meeting a cast of colorful characters along the way.

Paper Trail features a foldable world, engaging puzzles, intriguing characters, and beautiful environments. Players will alter the fabric of the world as they unravel the puzzle of the Paper Trail. The game is simple to learn but tricky to master, challenging players' wits with mind-bending paper puzzles. The game also features a unique cast of characters, each with their own stories to tell, enlightening players about the wider world of Paper Trail.

The game has already received numerous awards and accolades, including ‘Best Family Game’ at the Gamescom Awards, ‘Game of the Year’ at Reboot Develop, ‘Most Innovative’ at IndieX, and ‘Best International Game’ at SXSW Sydney. Paper Trail will be available on Steam and other platforms on 21 May 2024.