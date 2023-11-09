TOBOR: Unleashing the Spy Within You

TOBOR, the much-anticipated surveillance simulation game from Cogoo, is officially launching on Steam on November 16th, 2023. This story-driven game invites players to step into the shoes of Tobor, a spy robot from RA Corporation, tasked with observing the inhabitants of 'Undercroft' through a surveillance system. The game features a tragic narrative that unfolds depending on the choices players make, resulting in multiple endings.

In TOBOR, players are given six days to complete their mission. They must use their wits to gather intelligence by eavesdropping and scanning objects, all while making choices that will ultimately determine the game's outcome. The game's narrative explores the connections Undercroft shares with a mysterious character named Dr. Goralini. The game draws inspiration from the New York experimental theatre “Sleep No More” and popular indie game “Do Not Feed The Monkeys”.

TOBOR offers a unique gaming experience with its live feeds of five subjects, each with their own background story and personality. Players will need to replay the game to see the different perspectives and reactions to the same event. The game also encourages players to investigate and report their findings, gradually unveiling the truth between reality and dreams. TOBOR supports both English and Korean languages.

TOBOR will be available for play on Steam.

