Tin Hearts Seasonal Update: A Merry gaming experience

The holiday season has arrived in the acclaimed narrative puzzle adventure game, Tin Hearts. This festive news comes from the game's publisher, Wired Productions, and developer, Rogue Sun. The latest update has transformed the beloved Tin Soldiers into reluctant heroes, donned in vests and named "Tim" McClane. This transformation is a playful homage to the greatest Christmas movie ever released, making Tin Hearts the perfect holiday game.

The action-packed transformation is revealed in a new trailer. Players can now control Tim McClane, a maverick tin soldier who breaks rank to scout the best way forward. This adds an extra layer of discovery to your adventure, as Tim McClane helps guide Santa and Elf tin soldiers to safety, thereby saving Christmas (again). You can catch a glimpse of the adventure in the new trailer:

In Tin Hearts, players embark on lemmings-like puzzles and relive the captivating story of a genius inventor, Albert J. Butterworth, while guiding a troop of tin soldiers to their goal. The game is praised for its touching narrative, refined puzzle design, and immersive atmosphere. It's a narrative puzzle adventure where the past's ghosts emerge to tell a resonating tale of family, love, and compromise.

Tin Hearts is available for play on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS & Utomik), Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 & 5. The game is currently on sale with up to 40% off across various platforms. Updates for PC VR and PS VR2 will be coming in early 2024.