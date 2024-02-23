The Pirate Queen: A VR adventure awaits

Ahoy, gaming enthusiasts! Prepare to embark on a high seas adventure with the upcoming release of the VR narrative adventure, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend. The game is set to launch on Meta Quest and Steam on March 7th. Voiced and executive produced by Hollywood star Lucy Liu, the game invites players to step into the boots of the infamous 19th-century pirate Cheng Shih.

Based on the true story of this remarkable pirate queen, players will have the opportunity to explore moonlit cabins, climb precarious rigging, tackle puzzles, outsmart adversaries, and uncover the story of a forgotten legend. The game has been celebrated for its cinematic narrative and historically accurate environments, earning it critical acclaim and awards such as the Tribeca Storyscapes Award (2023) and the Raindance Discovery Award (2021).

The game's creative director and CEO of Singer Studios, Eloise Singer, shared her excitement about the project. "As a team, we were inspired by Cheng Shih's journey: she overcame adversity, defied gender norms, and rose to become one of the most formidable pirates in history. Bringing Cheng Shih's story to life has been hugely rewarding, and The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend is just the beginning. The game focuses on the night Cheng Shih came to power, and we’re thrilled to be expanding the narrative, telling her incredible story across a film, TV series, and graphic novel.”

To get a glimpse of the adventure that awaits, check out the new trailer for The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend here:

Setting sail this March, we'll uncover the story of a forgotten legend.