The Night is Grey: A Fresh Take on Adventure Gaming

Whalestork Interactive's inaugural game, The Night is Grey, is set to be released soon, much to the delight of adventure game enthusiasts worldwide. The game has already garnered attention for its classical 2D frame by frame animation, meticulously crafted and animated backgrounds, an original studio-recorded music score, and a host of locations open for exploration.

The Night is Grey introduces players to a cinematic thriller, offering a fresh take on trauma. The game unfolds the story of a man lost in the woods, an abandoned little girl, and a place riddled with mysteries. Dark humor, psychotic wolves, and puzzles based on real-life logic are among the exciting elements featured in the game. With over 50 digitally painted locations, hand-drawn animation, and an emphasis on innovative storytelling, The Night is Grey promises to be a remarkable debut from Whalestork Interactive.

The Night is Grey is available for wishlisting on Steam at this link, with the game being released the 5th of January, 2024.