The Longing: From PC to Pocket

The Longing, the 2020's surprise indie hit, is set to reach mobile devices, with a release date slated for December 18, 2023. This unusual adventure, simulation, and idle game hybrid is the brainchild of German indie developer Anselm Pyta from Studio Seufz. The game invites players to experience an intriguing blend of self-isolation and loneliness as they embark on a unique journey underground.

In The Longing, players assume the role of a faithful Shade, a servant to a tired King who must sleep for 400 days to restore his strength. The game's core mechanic revolves around waiting for 400 days - in real time. The King's vast, dark cave becomes the player's world, a place of solitude and patience. The game continues to count down in real time, even when you stop playing and exit the game. The only required task is to awaken the King once the 400 days have passed. Alternatively, players can explore the vast cave and decide: to stick with the King and build a comfortable life underground, or to escape to the world above against the King’s orders. The Longing offers several endings, some arriving sooner than others.

Originally released for PC, Mac, and Linux in 2020, The Longing received widespread praise for its innovative concept and atmospheric gameplay. The game was particularly resonant during a year when many people experienced the same isolation and solitude as the Shade due to global lockdowns. It is now set to captivate a whole new audience on mobile platforms. The game is already available on Steam and will be available for iOS and Android on December 18, 2023.