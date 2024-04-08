The Foretold: Westmark Legacy - unravel the mystery

Crytivo has announced the release date for its upcoming game, The Foretold: Westmark Legacy. The game is set to launch on April 30, 2024, and a release trailer has been made available for excited fans to get a glimpse of what's in store for them. Check out the action-packed trailer here:

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy transports players to the eerie world of Burrmouth, where they are tasked with uncovering the mystery of missing people. The game promises an immersive experience, complete with a cozy horror atmosphere. Players will be expected to acquire cards and use them strategically to survive the terrifying entities that lurk in the darkest corners of Burrmouth.

The game features a deep, fully voiced narrative with interesting characters, branching dialogues, and multiple endings. In addition, players will be able to level up their character's skills using Persona Points. Skill Checks will test your character build, and you'll also have the opportunity to build your deck against the dark corrupted things that haunt the citizens of Burrmouth. You can wishlist The Foretold: Westmark Legacy on Steam to stay updated on its release.