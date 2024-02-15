TerrorBytes: Diving deep into Horror gaming’s history

TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming, an upcoming five-part docuseries, is set to provide an unprecedented look into the horror gaming genre. The series, helmed by Richard Moss, will feature interviews with over 40 gaming luminaries, including Mary Kenney of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Ken and Roberta Williams, the co-founders of Sierra and creators of Phantasmagoria, and David Mullich, known for his work on I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream and Dark Seed II. The full list of participants can be found on the TerrorBytes website.

As a part of the build-up to the docuseries, a pre-sales campaign is currently running until March 3rd. This campaign offers fans the unique opportunity to join a year-long celebration of the horror genre, including 15+ hours of exclusive online events. The docuseries is expected to be completed in March 2025.

This docuseries will undoubtedly be a riveting journey into the evolution of the horror gaming genre, so make sure to keep an eye on this project if you're a fan of all things eerie and unsettling in the gaming world.

Stay tuned for more updates on TerrorBytes: The Evolution of Horror Gaming as we receive them.