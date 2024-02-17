Take to the skies with Passing By - A Tailwind Journey

Prepare to embark on a whimsical airborne adventure as Indie developer Studio Windsocke and boutique publisher Dear Villagers announce the launch of their cozy hot-air ballooning game, Passing By - A Tailwind Journey. Set to take flight on March 12, 2024, the game will be available for PC and Nintendo Switch.

In Passing By - A Tailwind Journey, players will have the opportunity to befriend fellow travelers and quirky islanders, solve immersive puzzles, and gather enough resources to keep their journey aloft. The game introduces players to Curly, a young balloonist tasked with delivering a mysterious letter. The gameplay blends elements of 2D puzzle platformer, survival, and adventure genres as you navigate through a world of floating isles propelled by a never-ceasing west wind.

The game promises a memorable voyage filled with wholesome encounters and meaningful experiences. However, players must remain mindful of their resources and decisions. The game's west wind mechanic ensures a one-way journey - once you leave an island, there's no turning back. This means each decision you make has lasting consequences and adds a layer of strategy to the gameplay.

Studio Windsocke's Managing Director, Ilona Treml, shared that the goal with Passing By - A Tailwind Journey was to "create a cozy adventure that’s low on stakes and high on feelings." The game offers players the opportunity to shape their path and story, but it's not a traditional open-world game. The constant forward momentum ensures each pitstop and player decision is meaningful and memorable.

Passing By - A Tailwind Journey features a beautiful 2D low-poly art style and a fully dynamic, atmospheric score. It will also be available in English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese localization. You can wishlist Passing By - A Tailwind Journey on Steam. To get a glimpse of the game's beautiful world and unique gameplay, check out the latest trailer here: