Survivorman VR: The Descent - A chilling adventure awaits

Today marks the release of an exciting new survival adventure sim, Survivorman VR: The Descent. The game, which is now available on PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR-compatible headsets, allows players to experience the breathtakingly beautiful Canadian Arctic from an immersive perspective.

Survivorman VR: The Descent features legendary survival expert Les Stroud, better known as the Survivorman from the long-running Discovery Channel series. As players navigate the treacherous Arctic mountaintop, they will learn real-life survivalist tips from Stroud himself, including how to explore, craft, hunt, and overcome various environmental challenges. Combining these skills with Stroud's expert advice is key to escaping the Arctic alive.

The game is based on the popular TV series, Survivorman, and tasks players with escaping from a mountaintop in the perilous Canadian Arctic before they freeze to death. Players start alone, armed only with their wit and Stroud's 30 years of real-life survival knowledge to guide them. They must hunt, gather, craft, and carefully traverse the frozen landscape to find their way back to civilization. Check out the new trailer to get a glimpse of the immersive environment and tense gameplay:

In Survivorman VR: The Descent, players will navigate dangerous terrain, gather precious resources, and solve difficult puzzles. A device attached to their wrist displays two crucial health metrics: body temperature and calorie level. It's an incredible test for survival game fans and would-be adventurers.